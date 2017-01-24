Man evicted from hospital bed says he wanted to leave

A man who was evicted from his hospital bed by court order said he did not want to stay and had made efforts to leave.

Adriano Guedes, 63, arrived at the James Paget University Hospital in Norfolk in August 2014 and remained there until this year, despite being deemed "fit for discharge".

However Mr Guedes, in an interview with BBC Look East, said: "I didn't want to stay, and they forced me to stay.

"It's very bad to occupy a place which should be used by someone in need, but I didn't cause the situation.

"On the contrary - I tried to get out of there."

The hospital in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, said it launched legal action against the patient as a last resort.

A court of possession granted the order on December 1 and he was removed on January 10 and placed in accommodation in the community.

Mr Guedes had been admitted to the hospital after having a stroke in 2014.

He said he asked to be moved from hospital into a "wheelchair-friendly place" and to see a spinal specialist in London for his injuries.

"I wanted to leave, but they always offered what they knew I would refuse," he said.

He said that at points he had felt suicidal and went on hunger strike.

The hospital insisted he had been offered appropriate accommodation.

Mr Guedes is now living in a one-bedroom, ground floor council flat in Suffolk.

He moved to the UK from Portugal to work as a union rep 15 years ago, and said he did not want to claim benefits or live in a care home.

Instead, he hoped to live independently with visiting carers.

Anna Hills, the hospital's director of governance, said: "As a compassionate organisation, the James Paget worked throughout in partnership with a range of agencies to achieve a safe discharge from the hospital.

"These included the local authority and social care and, as far as possible, Mr Guedes, his family and friends.

"Detailed planning took place which led to a successful discharge in this complex case.

"We were then able to discharge Mr Guedes into the care of the local authority and this completed our duty of care."

The Department for Health estimates the average daily cost of a hospital bed is £400, meaning the man's two-year stay would have cost around £340,000.