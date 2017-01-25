British doctor makes shortlist to lead World Health Organisation

A British doctor is one of three candidates in the running to become leader of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr David Nabarro, a British doctor who has worked for decades in the United Nations (UN), faces competition from Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health minister, and Dr Sania Nishtar, a Pakistani heart specialist, to head up the health agency.

Dr Nabarro, who in his early career worked as medical officer for Save The Children, has advised on various issues including avian flu, Ebola and childhood obesity.

Since January 2016 he has been the Special Adviser to the UN's Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and climate change.

WHO announced the shortlist following a meeting of its executive board on Wednesday, cutting two contenders from France and Italy from the list.

The successor to its current chief, China's Dr Margaret Chan, will be picked in May by UN member countries.

That candidate will then take up office on July 1.