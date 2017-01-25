David Cameron in dementia funding plea as he prepares to lead charity

David Cameron has called for greater funding for dementia research as he revealed he is to become the president of an Alzheimer's charity.

The former prime minister, who stood down after losing the EU referendum, said he was taking the position with Alzheimer's Research UK on Wednesday.

Writing in The Times, he said: "We must win the battle for priorities.

"Cancer research and stroke research deserve all their funding - but dementia shouldn't be so far behind."

Mr Cameron said that, much like HIV and cancer in the past, there needed to be a more open discussion around dementia, which must not be written off as "an inevitability of later life".

He added: "Dementia steals people's lives, turns their relationships upside down, destroys their hopes and dreams. We owe it to them, their families and their carers to find a solution."

It is the second role Mr Cameron has taken on since standing down as MP for Witney, Oxfordshire.

In October, he became chairman of National Citizen Service Patrons.