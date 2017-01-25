Letting GPs charge will marginalise patients, former health minister warns

Allowing GPs to charge for some services will leave vulnerable patients marginalised, a Tory former health minister has warned.

Dr Dan Poulter said such proposals had been floated in the Health Department when he was in Government, but were rejected.

The MP intervened after it emerged some GP leaders are looking at ways doctors can earn extra money from NHS patients.

Under such a move, doctors could use their own time to treat and charge patients in a way that does not conflict with their contractual arrangements with the NHS.

The move is driven by anger among GPs about the amount of money put forward for general practice by the Government.

Dr Poulter told BBC Radio Four's World at One: "It is something that I have never agreed with because what I don't want to see as a doctor, or as a Conservative MP, I don't believe that we should be allowing the people who are affluent and wealthy to get preferential treatment ahead of people who are vulnerable and disadvantaged.

"That's not right, and that would, unfortunately, be the end result of what is being discussed.

"If we want to expand GP services, and if we want to see seven-day service available, we are going to have to fund that, it's as simple as that."

Dr Paul Roblin, chief executive of the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire local medical committees, said the GP service was on the verge of collapse and charging for some measures would not lead to a two-tier NHS.

"The NHS is currently a very rationed service, there are an increasing number of items that the NHS will not fund, yet patients tell us there is a demand for such services.

"These are services the NHS doesn't want to purchase, so, I don't think you'll get a two-tier NHS, you'll just get some people able to purchase things which are more wants rather than needs.

"But I would say that is actually part of personal autonomy. The people have the right to spend their money whichever way they think appropriate.

"Actually, I don't think the public realises that the general practice service throughout this country is on the verge of collapse," he told the BBC.