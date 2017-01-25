Police given new guidance on response to mental health ward incidents

New national guidance has been drawn up to clarify the role of police in responding to incidents involving patients on mental health wards.

Until now there was no clear position about when officers can be called to psychiatric units and their powers if they attend, including the use of physical restraint.

On Tuesday, the College of Policing published a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the issue for police and health workers.

The dossier states that each situation should be "properly judged on its individual merits".

It says officers should not be called to carry out restrictive practices connected to purely clinical interventions such as injections unless exceptional factors apply.

Wherever possible, every effort must be made to use methods of dealing with violence and aggression that do not involve the use of restraint.

The MoU says there will be no assumption that the police cannot be involved because the patient is either detained under the Mental Health Act (MHA) or in hospital, adding: "The police role is the prevention of crime and protection of persons and property from criminal acts."

Figures for January last year indicate that there were 167 requests for police to attend wards, 37 restraints by NHS staff with police present and 12 restraints involving police.

Commander Christine Jones, national police lead for mental health, said physical restraint can be "humiliating, terrifying, dangerous and even life-threatening".

She said she anticipated that the number of demands for police attendance at healthcare settings " will not only reduce but we will understand much more about the circumstances when they do occur".

Ms Jones added: "I want to make it absolutely clear that the police are not moving away from their responsibilities to investigate crime."

She suggested the document will provide officers with the confidence to challenge inappropriate requests for help, while remaining "ready to support our colleagues in health".

The guidelines, which apply to England and Wales, were compiled following two years of work by an expert group chaired by Lord Carlile of Berriew.

He said police cannot be used as a proxy for mental health professionals.

The overall aim of the MoU is to ensure appropriate, dignified care and support for vulnerable individuals and guard against the deployment of police to clinical settings unless it is unavoidable, Lord Carlile said.

He added: "The work we have done means every mental health provider in England and Wales now has a single document which clearly outlines their role and the role of others.

" This means the public will get the care they need, rather than control, and at the right time."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd welcomed the "clear guidance".

She said: "By setting out the responsibilities of everyone involved, police and healthcare partners will be in a much better position to support people experiencing mental health problems as well as giving everyone a better understanding of their roles."

Paul Farmer, chief executive of the charity Mind, said: "Physical restraint should only be used as the last resort so it is vital there is clarity across all organisations about how to manage difficult situations appropriately."

Ian Hulatt, professional lead for mental health at the Royal College of Nursing, said the guidance "offers clarity for police officers and mental health staff alike".