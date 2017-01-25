UK doctor could become next leader of World Health Organisation

A British doctor has made it onto the World Health Organisation's shortlist of candidates to be its next leader.

Dr David Nabarro, who has worked in the UN for decades, is joined on the list by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health minister, and Dr Sania Nishtar, a Pakistani heart specialist.

The UN health agency announced the shortlist following a meeting of its executive board on Wednesday.

Two leading contenders - from France and Italy - were cut from the list despite their countries' campaigns.

WHO leads the global response to outbreaks but its credibility was severely damaged after its botched response to the biggest Ebola outbreak in history.

The successor to WHO's current chief, China's Dr Margaret Chan, will be picked by UN member countries in May.

