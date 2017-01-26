Dying mother saved by doctors removing both lungs for six days before transplant

Doctors in Canada saved a woman's life by removing her lungs for six days while she waited for a transplant.

Melissa Benoit, then 32, was taken into Toronto General Hospital's medical surgical intensive care unit in April 2016.

The mother-of-one, who was born with cystic fibrosis, had a severe lung infection and was dying before the eyes of clinicians.

In a world-first, doctors removed both of her lungs - the source of bacterial infection - in a bid to save her life.

A team of 13 operating staff, including three thoracic surgeons, removed Mrs Benoit's lungs in a nine-hour procedure.

Within hours, her condition improved dramatically. A small portable artificial lung was connected to her heart to function as the missing lungs.

A pair of donor lungs became available six days later and Mrs Benoit was stable enough to receive a transplant.

"Having this transplant saved my life - if I didn't have it I would have died," she said.

"I wouldn't be here to see my daughter grow up, I wouldn't be here to grow old with my husband.

"These are things that I want so badly in life and I wouldn't have made it."

Mrs Benoit was sedated and on a ventilator to help her laboured breathing when she was brought into the unit.

A recent bout of influenza just before her hospital admission had left her gasping for air, with coughing fits so harsh that she fractured her ribs.

Dr Niall Ferguson, head of critical care medicine at the University Health Network and Mount Sinai, said the influenza "tipped her over the edge into respiratory failure".

"She got into a spiral from which her lungs were not going to recover. Her only hope of recovery was a lung transplant," Dr Ferguson said.

Mrs Benoit's oxygen levels dipped so low that conventional ventilation was no longer enough.

Physicians placed her on Extra-Corporeal Lung Support (ECLS), a temporary life-support medical device that supports the work of the lungs and heart.

Despite this, her condition worsened.

The bacteria in her lungs developed resistance to most antibiotics and spread throughout her body, her blood pressure dropped and she slid into septic shock.

Her organs began to shut down and she had to have kidney dialysis.

She was on maximum doses of three medications to maintain her blood pressure, the most advanced respiratory support, and on last-line powerful antibiotics.

The hospital team were still waiting for donor lungs but by that time, Mrs Benoit was too sick to have a lung transplant.

Dr Marcelo Cypel, the thoracic surgeon on call, kept weighing the risk of her death versus the risk of removing both of her lungs.

Dr Shaf Keshavjee, surgeon-in-chief, Sprott Department of Surgery at University Health Network (UHN), said: "This was bold and very challenging, but Melissa was dying before our eyes.

"We had to make a decision because Melissa was going to die that night. Melissa gave us the courage to go-ahead."

Dr Cypel gathered his colleagues Dr Shaf Keshavjee, Dr Tom Waddell, head of Thoracic Surgery at UHN, Dr Niall Ferguson, and respirologist Dr Mathew Binnie, along with Mrs Benoit's parents.

The risks included bleeding into an empty chest cavity, whether her blood pressure and oxygen levels could be supported afterwards and whether she would survive the operation.

Her family explained that Mrs Benoit had often told them she would want to try everything possible to live for her husband Christopher and her then two-year-old daughter Olivia.

The operation took place and was technically difficult as Mrs Benoit's lungs had become engorged with mucous. Her condition then improved dramatically.

She was placed on the most sophisticated support possible for the heart and lungs, with two external life support circuits connected to her heart via tubes placed through her chest.

A Novalung device - a small portable artificial lung - was connected by arteries and veins to her heart to function as the missing lungs.

This added oxygen to her blood, removed carbon dioxide and helped maintain continuous blood flow.

Another device, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) - which has an external pump, circuit and oxygenator for the case exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide - was also used.

Six days later, a pair of donor lungs became available.

"The transplant procedure was not complicated because half of it was done already," Dr Cypel said.

"Her new lungs functioned beautifully and inflated easily. Perfect."

Mrs Benoit's condition has been steadily improving since the transplant.