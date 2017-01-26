Government appeals against compensation ruling over swine flu vaccination

The Government has appealed against a ruling over a £120,000 compensation payment to a boy who developed narcolepsy after having the swine flu vaccination.

The child - who is now 14 and identified only as "John" for the proceedings - was vaccinated with Pandemrix in December 2009.

In January 2012, his family applied to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for compensation under the statutory scheme which was established in 1979 for the rare occasions when severe disablement is caused by vaccination.

In 2014, the DWP accepted that John's condition was caused by the vaccine, but refused the application on the basis that he did not meet the definition of "severely disabled" within the Act - which requires a minimum 60% disablement.

As a result, he did not qualify for the lump sum payment.

In August 2014, John's mother successfully appealed to the First Tier Tribunal.

That decision was backed by the Upper Tribunal in May 2015, and the compensation was paid out.

It said that the First Tier Tribunal was correct to find that John met the definition of "severely disabled" and concluded that the assessment of an individual's disablement under the scheme required a decision-maker to take into account that person's likely future disablement in addition to his condition at the date of assessment.

On Thursday, the DWP's lawyers went to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the Upper Tribunal's decision was wrong in law and should be overturned.

They say that, in construing the legislation as requiring the decision-maker to take into account a claimant's future as well as present disablement, it adopted a speculative approach which carried with it substantial problems and the risk of unfairness.

The DWP argued for a more factual approach in which only the present disablement could be taken into account.

If there was a post-decision deterioration, there was a right of appeal without time limit and rights to seek reversal.

The family's lawyers, Hodge Jones & Allen, say that if the DWP is successful, it will become virtually impossible for anyone to recover compensation under the Vaccine Damage Payments Act.

Regardless of the outcome, John will not have to pay back the £120,000 but the decision will have an impact upon other vaccine injury claims.

The judges reserved their decision to a later date.

The Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, sitting with Lord Justice Davis and Lord Justice Underhill, said that it was obviously an important matter - not just for John and his family, but for the 30 outstanding cases waiting on the result.