MP who diagnosed her cancer from TV sketch urges women to be more aware of signs

Labour's Thangam Debbonaire urged women to be more aware of the signs of breast cancer after she learned how to diagnose her own disease from watching a TV sketch.

The Bristol West MP found a large lump shortly after she was elected as a new MP in 2015 and embarked on cancer treatment within weeks.

Ms Debbonaire, who returned to the Commons last year, told MPs during a debate on the drug Kadcyla: "My own experience of breast cancer treatment over the past two years has left me really passionate about the issue of prevention and early diagnosis.

"Will you join with me as well as thanking breast cancer charities, as you have already done, but calling on all of us to spread the word amongst all the women that we know to learn how to examine your breasts.

"I learned from a comic sketch on a TV programme and that's how I diagnosed my lump.

"I really want everybody to know how to do this and also to learn what you can do to help prevent breast cancer because there are things that can help reduce the risk."