Rescue dog to get pacemaker after appeal to fund operation hits £2,500 target

A rescue dog is to be fitted with a pacemaker after a public appeal to fund the operation hit its £2,500 target within three hours.

Terrier-cross Molly, who has been cared for at an RSPCA branch in Coventry since May last year, needs a pacemaker to prolong her life after being diagnosed with a condition which slows her heart rate.

An online appeal launched on Thursday to fund an operation and after-care for Molly - who featured on Channel 5's The Dog Rescuers series - has so far raised more than £4,400.

The RSPCA said Molly's previous owner did not care for her properly, leaving her with a severe skin condition.

Kennel supervisor Danni Holder said: "Currently Molly's heart is beating too slow and if she doesn't have the pacemaker fitted her heart will become worse and will lessen her life span.

"She is an absolutely wonderful dog and we are all hoping that she will recover."