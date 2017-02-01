facebook icon twitter icon
Driver convicted of road rage offences after screaming at BBC's Jeremy Vine

A driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling on a narrow road has been convicted of road rage offences.

Shanique Syrena Pearson at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court in London
Shanique Syrena Pearson screamed abuse, threatened to knock him out and made a gun sign at Vine in the row on August 26 2016, in Kensington, west London.

The 22-year-old was found guilty at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court on Wednesday of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.