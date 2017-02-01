Nigerian woman owes NHS £500,000 after premature birth of quads during UK flight

A Nigerian mother who gave birth to quadruplets on a plane to the UK, two of whom died, now owes the NHS nearly £500,000.

The woman, named as Priscilla, 43, went into premature labour as she was flying home from America, via Heathrow, The Sun reported.

One of her babies did not survive the birth and the remaining three were taken to neonatal intensive care at St Mary's Hospital in west London.

A second baby, named Deborah, died on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

While recovering in hospital, Priscilla was told she must pay the cost of her healthcare, estimated to be more than £20,000 a week and expected to reach £500,000.

Her case will feature on the BBC Two documentary Hospital on Wednesday.

"She receives a visit from the hospital's overseas officer Terry, whose job it is to prepare her for a huge bill," the programme synopsis says.

"Because she is not a British resident, she must pay for the care that she and her babies are receiving.

"The cost of such specialist care quickly tops £100,000 and looks likely to rise to half a million pounds during their stay."

Emergency NHS treatment is free but non-UK residents have to be billed.

The system for recovering cash from overseas patients was criticised in a recent report by MPs from the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

Some £289 million was charged to all overseas patients in 2015/16, with trusts collecting only around half of the amounts they invoice.

The Government has a target to recover up to £500 million a year by 2017/18 from all overseas patients, though it is widely expected to miss this.