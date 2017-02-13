Blaze tears through historic Salford church

A historic church in Salford has been engulfed by flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze as it destroyed the roof of the Grade II listed Church of the Ascension, which was built in 1869.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said six engines were sent to the scene in Ascension Road after being called shortly before 11.10pm on Sunday.

Liam Cole, 17, rushed to the church after seeing flames from his nearby home.

The fast food restaurant worker said: "Initially I have seen a flash of orange light when I went to the bathroom.

"I ran outside realising it was really close and then I have seen it's my local church.

"Initially it wasn't that bad but all of a sudden it was engulfed in flames and the roof started falling through.

"There was a lot of ash and smoke from the roof going on the people standing very close."

Liam said he ushered away children and elderly people and checked they were not hurt using first aid knowledge learned at the City of Salford Squadron Air Cadets.

The fire brigade said no one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control in the early hours.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.