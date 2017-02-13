Man faces 'explosive' charge after 'suspicious package' found at airport

A man has been charged with an offence under the Explosives Substance Act after a suspicious package was found at an airport.

Nadeem Muhammed, 43, of Tinline Street, Bury was charged with making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances under the Explosive Substance Act of 1883.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "On Monday 30 January 2017, following effective security screening, a man was stopped at Manchester Airport after a suspicious package was identified passing through security.

"Airport security stopped the man and the package was seized.

"The man was questioned by police officers and subsequently released for further investigation to take place."

Officers from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit executed a warrant at an address on Tinline Street, Bury, on Thursday and an arrest warrant was issued on Sunday.

Muhammed is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The force spokesman said: "This incident has demonstrated that the airport checks were effective with a suspicious package successfully being identified."