UK ticketholder wins nearly £20m in EuroMillions draw

A UK ticketholder won nearly £20 million in Tuesday's EuroMillions draw.

The £39 million jackpot was shared between one UK ticket and a ticket bought in Belgium.

Each jackpot winner get a windfall of £19,987,961.20.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 24, 40 and 44 and Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 10.

Andy Carter, winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "It is fantastic to see another giant UK EuroMillions jackpot winner after 17 in just the last two years."

Two UK ticketholders also won £1 million by matching the Millionaire Maker codes HCQM49983 and HCQT54057.

Friday's EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £14 million.