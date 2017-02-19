From the first editions

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

REVEALED: RUSSIAN CONSPIRACY TO ASSASSINATE EUROPEAN LEADER

Russia plotted to assassinate the prime minister of Montenegro and overthrow its government last year, according to senior Whitehall sources.

TORIES PLANNED TO SAVE SHOPS FROM RATES RISES

Tory ministers were so concerned about the impact of business rates on the high street that they were planning extra financial support before the election, The Sunday Telegraph has learnt.

LINCOLN'S GIANTKILLERS MAKE FA CUP HISTORY

Not since Europe stood on the brink of the First World War 103 years ago has a non-League team made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

SUNDAY EXPRESS:

MY MUMMY IS DRUNK, PLEASE READ TO ME

Children as young as ﬁve are calling a helpline to be read bedtime stories because their alcoholic parents are too drunk to tuck them in at night.

INDIA: WE NEVER ASKED UK FOR ANY FOREIGN AID

India has never asked Britain for foreign aid and does not even need it, the country's new High Commissioner insisted last night.

700 PEOPLE A DAY STRANDED IN A&E

The number of patients left stranded in hospital A&E units for more than 12 hours has almost doubled in the past year.

THE OBSERVER:

CHAOS LOOMS FOR EU CITIZENS WHO HOPE TO STAY IN BRITAIN

The EU fears millions of its nationals living in the UK will be left stranded in a legal no man's land after the country leaves the EU because of the weaknesses of the British immigration system, a document obtained by the Observer reveals.

'DIRTY MEAT' FEAR AS 25% OF ABATTOIRS FAIL TESTS

One in four slaughterhouses are failing to take basic hygiene precautions to stop contaminated meat reaching high street butchers and supermarkets.

HOLLYWOOD PREFERS PROTESTS TO PARTYING AS THE STARS GET READY FOR OSCARS RALLIES

In a normal Oscar week, Jeremy Zimmer would expect to be wearing his best tux, rubbing shoulders with the biggest stars in Hollywood and grabbing canapes with one hand while holding a glass of champagne in the other. This year he expects to be holding nothing more glamorous than a placard.