From the first editions

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

REVEALED: RUSSIAN CONSPIRACY TO ASSASSINATE EUROPEAN LEADER

Russia plotted to assassinate the prime minister of Montenegro and overthrow its government last year, according to senior Whitehall sources.

TORIES PLANNED TO SAVE SHOPS FROM RATES RISES

Tory ministers were so concerned about the impact of business rates on the high street that they were planning extra financial support before the election, The Sunday Telegraph has learnt.

LINCOLN'S GIANTKILLERS MAKE FA CUP HISTORY

Not since Europe stood on the brink of the First World War 103 years ago has a non-League team made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

SUNDAY EXPRESS:

MY MUMMY IS DRUNK, PLEASE READ TO ME

Children as young as ﬁve are calling a helpline to be read bedtime stories because their alcoholic parents are too drunk to tuck them in at night.

INDIA: WE NEVER ASKED UK FOR ANY FOREIGN AID

India has never asked Britain for foreign aid and does not even need it, the country's new High Commissioner insisted last night.

700 PEOPLE A DAY STRANDED IN A&E

The number of patients left stranded in hospital A&E units for more than 12 hours has almost doubled in the past year.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY:

WRESTLER'S 'COCAINE DEALS' TO PRINCESS

Scotland Yard probed claims a famous TV wrestler gave Princess Margaret cocaine - but a planned sting was mysteriously halted by bosses, sparking rumours of a cover-up.

LUCKY FRIED CHICKEN FOR JOEY'S GIRLS

Dimwit lothario Joey Essex woos his women with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

DON TRUMPS OBAMA'S BILL

Donald Trump has blown £9.1million of taxpayers' money on family trips in one month.

MAIL ON SUNDAY:

POLICE CHIEF: HEATH WAS A PAEDOPHILE

The police chief investigating claims that Sir Edward Heath was a paedophile is convinced the allegations are '120 per cent' genuine, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

A FAMILY COAT OF ARMS ... WHAT WILL THE JAMS* THINK OF THAT, THERESA?

When she became Prime Minister, she pledged empathy for the downtrodden families who are 'just about managing' and vowed to combat the unfairness of inherited privilege.

JAVID IN 'BETRAYAL' STORM AFTER U-TURN ON BUSINESS RATES

The Cabinet Minister at the centre of the storm over savage increases in business rates was accused of 'betrayal' last night after it emerged he previously backed calls for small firms to be spared 'crushing' charges.

SUNDAY MIRROR:

£2.5M LOTTO RAPIST'S DRY RUN WITH FAKE TICKET

Rapist Edward Putman was showing off a faked Lotto ticket five months BEFORE he claimed a £2.5mjackpot.

ADELE 'BROKEN' OVER GEORGE

Adele has spoken of her devastation at the death of George Michael - and why she wanted to do a tribute to him.

TORIES TAKE OVER £213BN PENSION POT

Members of Britain's biggest pension scheme fear Tory moneygrabbers will put their retirement income at risk.

SUNDAY PEOPLE:

MCCANNS INNEW BATTLE OVER COP SLURS

Madeleine McCann's mum and dad have launched a new legal battle.

TURN 'EM MOFF

Scarlett Moffatt's parents have been dropped from Gogglebox - because she is now a star herself.

