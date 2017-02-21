Key aim of transformation plans is to achieve financial balance

NHS leaders see achieving financial balance as the key aim of sustainability and transformation plans (STPs), which will lead to the closure or downgrade of hospitals and units.

An NHS Providers survey of 172 NHS trust chairmen and chief executives last autumn found achieving financial balance was seen as the most important issue in STPs.

The King's Fund has set out how each of the 44 areas of England plans to cut some services while providing more care closer to people's homes.

In south-west London, the plans could lead to a 44% reduction in inpatient bed days, a 20% reduction in "unnecessary" outpatient appointments and a 13% reduction in planned surgery, the King's Fund said.

In north-west London, the number of hospitals could be cut from nine to five under the plans.

This aim is not supported by Hammersmith, Fulham or Ealing councils.

The Poole and Bournemouth area will see one hospital becoming the focus for emergencies while a second will no longer have A&E, but will be used for planned care.

Across Dorset, hospital beds will be cut from 1,810 to 1,570 alongside an aim to slash emergency admissions by a quarter.

In Leicestershire and Rutland, the plan is to cut the number of hospitals from three to two, and cut acute hospital beds from 1,940 to 1,697.

Beds in community hospitals will also be slashed in several regions.

Devon could see the closure of four community hospitals alongside beds in acute hospitals.

In Nottinghamshire, 200 beds are earmarked for closure at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, while 20 will go at Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

Derbyshire plans to slash 400 acute hospital beds, while Herefordshire and Worcestershire anticipate a "significantly lower" number of beds will be needed in the future due to the redesign of services.

In other areas, services will be centralised or merged, such as in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough where orthopaedics, stroke, maternity and paediatrics could be centralised.