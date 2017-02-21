Up to 85% of people with potentially fatal blood condition not diagnosed

The majority of people with a potentially fatal inherited condition are not being diagnosed, a charity has warned.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said as many as 85% of people with familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) are thought to be undiagnosed.

The condition causes abnormally high levels of cholesterol in a person's blood, meaning that otherwise healthy people are at a much greater risk of having a heart attack at a young age.

If it is caught early, patients can be treated with statins, which can bring their life expectancy back to that of someone without the condition.

Around one in every 250 people in the UK has FH, around 250,000 people, the BHF said.

Health officials recommend genetic testing for immediate family members of those affected as e ach child of a parent who has FH has a 50% chance of inheriting the condition.

But the BHF said access to the test is a postcode lottery across the UK.

Catherine Kelly, director for prevention, survival and support for the BHF, said: "Our research has meant that we are now able to diagnose people with FH and prevent them from a potentially sudden and unexpected death at a young age.

"The majority of people remain undiagnosed and despite cascade testing proving to be a highly cost-effective and efficient way of saving lives, services across the UK are patchy.

"If we are to avoid sudden and unexpected deaths from FH, we need to ensure that everyone at risk has access to these tests."

Robert Sherriff, national operations lead at Public Health England Screening, said: "The latest review in March 2016 on familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) in children by the independent expert National Screening Committee did not recommend a screening programme for this condition.

"The committee routinely reviews all of its recommendations every three years and this latest review found uncertainty about how well a programme would work in practice and no clear evidence on whether screening children would reduce illness or death for this condition."