Court ruling due on challenge to minimum income immigration requirement

The UK's highest court rules today on the legality of Government financial measures that are hitting British citizens who want to bring spouses or partners into the country.

Supreme Court justices will announce decisions in a number of challenges brought against a mandatory "minimum income" immigration requirement which opponents say is "obstructing family reunion for tens of thousands of people".

The cases centre on a measure that a UK sponsor must have a minimum gross annual income of £18,600 before they c an apply for spouses or partners from non-EEA (European Economic Area) states to join them.

Previous rules only required a couple to demonstrate that they could maintain themselves without recourse to public funds.

Following the launch of legal action, a High Court judge in London ruled in July 2013 t hat the introduction of the minimum income requirement (MIR), which increases if there are children, was an unjustified interference with human rights.

Mr Justice Blake said the financial requirements set out in rules introduced in July 2012 amounted to a ''disproportionate interference with a genuine spousal relationship''.

But the Government appealed and won its case before three judges at the Court of Appeal in July 2014.

Appeal judges said the requirement was "lawful". The Home Secretary had struck ''a fair balance'' after analysing the effect of the immigration of non-EEA partners and dependant children on the benefits system and ''the link between better income and greater chances of integration''.

A number of people affected by the regulation then took their cases the Supreme Court.

At a hearing in London in February last year, a panel of seven justices, headed by Supreme Court deputy president Lady Hale, heard submissions that the measures amounted to an " unlawful interference with core human rights'', and that the minimum income level had been set ''unreasonably high''.

The justices heard challenges from two British citizens, Abdul Majid and Shabana Jawed, who cannot meet the requirement to bring their non-EEA spouses into the UK, and from MM, a refugee from the Lebanon who is resident in the UK and in a similar position, and his nephew AF.

A further appeal is in the case of SS, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is challenging a refusal of entry clearance as the spouse of a refugee who became a naturalised British citizen, but whose earnings are below £18,600.

Immigration tribunals allowed her appeal under Article 8 (right to private and family life) of the European Convention on Human Rights. But the appeal court ruled she had not demonstrated ''compelling circumstances'' justifying the granting of entry clearance.

The Home Office has said that the aim of the minimum income threshold was to " ensure that family migrants do not become reliant on the taxpayer for financial support and are able to integrate effectively".