Man jailed for live streaming court hearing on Facebook

A man has been jailed for live streaming a court hearing on Facebook.

David Davies, 39, was sat in the public gallery of Cardiff Crown Court on Monday when he filmed a witness giving evidence, South Wales Police said.

Police were tipped off by a member of the public who saw the footage on the social networking site and when Davies, of Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd, returned to watch the case again on Tuesday he was arrested.

Later that day, a judge jailed him for 28 days for contempt of court.

Taking photographs and filming in court is an offence under the Criminal Justice Act 1925.

Pc Richard Sellek said: " Unfortunately cases such as this are becoming more and more commonplace. There are prominent notices within all courts about the use of mobile phones before people enter the courtroom.

"This should serve as a warning to others who think that the law does not apply to them."