New screening test cuts bowel cancer risk by a third, study finds

A one-off screening test being introduced across the NHS cuts the risk of developing bowel cancer by a third, a long-term study has found.

The test - which is being rolled out across England - will invite men and women to have a bowel scope test around the time of their 55th birthday.

This is in addition to the current screening test from the age of 60 - the faecal occult blood test (FOB), which is posted to people's homes.

FOB detects blood hidden in small samples of poo, with further tests recommended if blood is detected.

New research published in the medical journal The Lancet has found that the bowel scope test reduces the risk of all cases of bowel cancer by a third.

Experts predict it will save thousands of lives every year.

Bowel scope works by threading a tiny camera attached to a thin flexible tube into the lower part of the bowel.

As well as detecting tumours, it helps spot small growths, called polyps, on the bowel wall. If left untreated polyps can become cancerous, and any found during a bowel scope can usually be removed there and then.

Bowel scope will not detect bowel cancers higher up in the bowel and people may need a colonoscopy if they have symptoms that will not go away.

But the research found the new test was able to prevent 35% of bowel cancers overall, and prevent 40% of deaths.

In the lower bowel, the test prevented more than half of potential bowel cancers from developing in that area.

Researchers from Imperial College London followed more than 170,000 people for 17 years on average, of whom more than 40,000 had the bowel scope test.

There are more than 41,000 new cases of bowel cancer every year in the UK, and around 16,000 deaths.

Professor Wendy Atkin, Cancer Research UK's bowel screening expert and lead author at Imperial, said: "Although no screening test is perfect, this study shows that bowel scope is effective in reducing cancer deaths for at least 17 years.

"Bowel cancer can be prevented. And the bowel scope screening test is a great way to reduce the number of people diagnosed with the disease so it's vital that no one misses out on the opportunity to get the test."

Julie Sharp, Cancer Research UK's head of health information said: "Like other types of screening, bowel scope is meant for people without symptoms. It's a great way to help reduce the number of people developing or dying from bowel cancer, but it can't pick up everything.

"So it's still important to take part in the rest of the bowel screening programme and not ignore the home testing kits when they arrive. "

The Government estimates that the bowel scope test will take at least another three years before it will be offered to everyone eligible across England. This is in order to train specialist staff to carry out the tests.

Governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not yet committed to introducing the test.

The research was funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

About half of bowel cancers occur in the lower part of the bowel and the rectum - the area covered by the bowel scope test.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "This report is really encouraging - prevention and early diagnosis are key to improving outcomes, and this new screening test could help us save thousands more lives.

"Cancer survival is at its highest rate ever, but more must be done: we are investing £300 million a year by 2020 to increase diagnostic capacity for all cancers, so we can save more from this devastating disease."