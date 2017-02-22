Royal British Legion given 'cheesy' cheque after cheddar fundraising campaign

A farm that sold Poppy Cheddar has presented a cheque for £8,500 to the Royal British Legion - made entirely of cheese.

Ford Farm in Litton Cheney, Dorset, made 10,000 red-waxed cheddars in the shape of the poppy last autumn.

The £2 cheeses were sold through various independent shops, as well as Tesco, and generated £8,507.17 for the charity.

Chef Tanys Pullin created the large cheque for the amount from Ford Farm farmhouse cheddar.

It was presented to Lloyds Bank in Dorchester, where it was treated in the same way as a paper cheque.

Adam Brown, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Somerset, said the charity was "extremely grateful" for the donation.

"It might sound cheesy but the idea of a Poppy Cheddar was one of the most quirky and unusual ideas yet to raise funds for the Legion, and we have been delighted with the support from Ford Farm and Tesco, and the public," the former soldier, who served in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Kosovo, added.