Tom Watson does a 'dab' as Jeremy Corbyn attacks Government over 'unsafe' NHS

Jeremy Corbyn has claimed nine out of 10 NHS trusts are "unsafe" during an attack on the Government's record which prompted his deputy to do a "dab".

The Labour leader said the Conservative administration has put the NHS and social care in a "state of emergency", adding that a government that invests in the health service is needed.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson then appeared to dab - a gesture which involves raising one arm and hiding your face as if you are about to sneeze.

Prime Minister Theresa May accused Labour of replacing "boom and bust" with "borrow and bankrupt".