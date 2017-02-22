Use of antidepressants for 'off-label' problems 'lacks strong evidence'

There is "lacking" scientific evidence to support the use of antidepressants to treat other medical problems, a new study has concluded.

Antidepressants are sometimes used in a bid to combat other conditions including pain or insomnia.

But a new study found that among all "off-label" antidepressant prescriptions, only one in six prescriptions was supported by strong scientific evidence.

The authors of the new paper, published in The BMJ, said that a ntidepressant use has increased "substantially" in the UK.

"T he number of antidepressants dispensed in England increased by 3.9 million (6.8%) between 2014 and 2015 - more than any other therapeutic class of prescription drugs," they wrote.

"One suspected factor underlying the widespread use of antidepressants is an expanding array of indications for these drugs, many of which are unapproved (off-label) for certain antidepressants."

To examine off-label use of the drugs, they looked at all antidepressant prescriptions written by a GPs at two major centres in Quebec, Canada.

During the study period, 106,850 antidepressant prescriptions were written by 174 physicians for 20,920 adults.

Overall, 29.3% of these prescriptions were written for an off-label reason.

Just over a quarter of such prescriptions were for Trazodone used to treat insomnia.

The researchers looked at the evidence behind the off-label prescriptions and concluded that f or only 15.9% of all such prescriptions, the drug had "strong scientific evidence" for the reason it was given out.

Almost two in five (39.6%) off-label prescriptions did not have strong evidence themselves but another similar antidepressant was backed by the evidence.

And for remaining 44.6% off-label prescriptions, neither the prescribed drug nor any other drugs in the class had strong evidence for the condition it was prescribed for , they concluded.

"Most off-label antidepressant prescriptions lack strong scientific evidence, but another evidence based antidepressant from the same class could often be considered as an alternative," the authors wrote.

" There is an important need to produce more evidence evaluating the clinical outcomes associated with off-label antidepressant use."

Professor Mark Baker, director of guidelines at NICE, said: "Our guidelines apply the same methods and processes of evaluation to off-label use of medicines as we do to licensed drugs. However, we will not recommend an off-label drug in preference to a medicine with a licensed indication.

"The decision to use a medicine off-label should always be discussed with the patient, making sure that they are aware of the potential benefits and risks.

"We also produce evidence summaries to provide consistent access to the best available information on selected medicines; including their off-label use."