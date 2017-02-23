Drug shown to reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes

An injected drug that reduces blood sugar and promotes weight loss can cut the chances of at-risk patients developing type 2 diabetes by 80%, research has shown.

The drug, liraglutide, interacts with brain regions that control appetite and energy intake.

A major international trial found that treatment with liraglutide had a dramatic effect on diabetes risk in obese and "pre-diabetes" patients en route to becoming chronically diabetic.

One in 10 of the UK population is thought to have pre-diabetes, a metabolic condition closely tied to obesity.

Study participants were randomly given either liraglutide or a placebo drug injected under the skin once a day for three years. They were also placed on a reduced calorie diet and advised to take more exercise.

Compared with the placebo group, patients receiving the genuine treatment were 80% less likely to go on to develop type 2 diabetes.

Trial leader Professor John Wilding, from the University of Liverpool, said: " In this study, we wanted to see if this drug in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and lifestyle intervention could delay the onset of type 2 diabetes in a high-risk population with obesity and pre-diabetes.

"On the basis of our findings, liraglutide .. can provide us with a new therapeutic approach for patients with obesity and pre-diabetes to substantially reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes and its related complications."

Findings from the Scale study, which recruited 2,254 adults with pre-diabetes in 27 countries worldwide, are published in The Lancet medical journal.

Liraglutide is based on a hormone called GLP-1. While working at London's Hammersmith Hospital, Prof Wilding was part of the team that in 1996 first showed how the hormone plays a role in controlling food intake.

The professor said: "It is very exciting to see a laboratory observation translated into a medicine that has the potential to help so many people, even though it has taken over 20 years."

Meanwhile, a separate study found that s evere gum disease, known as periodontitis, may be an early sign of type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care, examined 313 predominantly middle-aged people attending a university dental clinic - 109 had no gum disease, 126 had mild to moderate gum disease, and in 78 it was severe, affecting the supporting structures of the teeth.

Each undertook a finger pinprick test to examine their blood sugar levels to determine whether or not patients had "pre-diabetes".

HbA1C values , which measure the average level of blood sugar in the body over the past two to three months, were highest in those with the most severe form of gum disease, researchers from the Netherlands found.