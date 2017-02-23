Father became living donor after son's kidneys failed

A man whose kidneys failed has said he will never be able to repay his father after he became a living donor to offer him a new lease of life.

Alastair Rennie, 29, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, visited his GP in February 2015 with concerns about exhaustion, nausea and daily nosebleeds.

Following tests, he was rushed to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, where he was told his kidneys had failed and within 24 hours he was on dialysis and placed on the transplant list.

Mr Rennie said he was "overwhelmed" when multiple members of his family as well as his girlfriend and friends came forward to be tested for a transplant match.

There were several matches and it was decided Mr Rennie's father David would be his donor.

In July 2016 a series of three operations took place which saw one of David's kidneys successfully transferred and Mr Rennie is now on the road to recovery.

He said: "The whole thing was a huge shock. When I was told I needed a transplant it was the strangest thing.

"My kidneys had effectively not been working for around five months and the doctors had no idea how I was still going.

"It was hugely humbling to see so many people that wanted to help.

"On the day of the surgery my main concern was for my dad.

"When he went down to theatre it was quite overwhelming. I wanted to know that he was okay before my operation went ahead and thankfully I was able to see him in recovery before my transplant.

"I'll never be able to repay my dad for what he did. It's the most amazing thing and I'm extremely proud of him."

Former bank worker Alastair is hoping to compete in this year's Westfield Health British Transplant Games taking place in North Lanarkshire in July.

He has also thrown his support behind a national campaign to raise awareness of living kidney donation.

There are currently 400 people waiting on a kidney transplant in Scotland and living donor operations are the best treatment option for people with kidney disease, according to experts.

Jen Lumsdaine, living transplant co-ordinator, said: "The average wait for a kidney from a deceased donor is around three years but Alastair's life was transformed in around seventeen months thanks to his father's donation.

"I think what's so touching about his story is the fact that several people came forward to be tested as a result of the plight Alastair suddenly found himself in.

"There are two routes to becoming a living kidney donor, either donating to a known person such as a friend or family member, or donating to someone anonymously."