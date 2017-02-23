Hospitals told to cut number of times mothers are separated from ill babies

Hospitals have been ordered to reduce the number of occasions that mothers and their newborns are separated because the baby is poorly.

A number of babies may need extra care because of various health problems but in some instances newborns are "unnecessarily" admitted to neonatal units for common health complaints, according to new analysis.

Many of these cases could be treated in a different setting where mothers and their babies need not be separated, the report found.

NHS Improvement has issued a patient safety alert to maternity and neonatal services to highlight the new report and other resources to help reduce the number of babies admitted to neonatal units.

The authors found that while some admissions are entirely appropriate - for example for babies born with a congenital abnormality - a large number of cases could have been managed without needing to separate mother and infant.

The report, from the health watchdog and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), highlights an increasing number of neonatal admissions.

Between 2011 and 2014 the number of babies admitted to neonatal units increased by 24% with a further 6% increase in 2015, despite a fall in the overall number of live full term births - those born after 37 weeks of pregnancy.

It examined the biggest causes for babies under 28 days needing to be admitted to hospital including; low blood sugar levels (hypoglycaemia), jaundice and breathing problems.

The authors found that between 20% and 30% of all full-term babies admitted to neonatal units for these common healthcare problems did not receive any intervention that could not have been provided in a setting that kept mother and baby together.

"When a baby needs additional care shortly after birth, separating them from their mother causes stress for both mother and baby which can also impact on a baby's ability to breastfeed or regulate its temperature," said NHS Improvement's clinical director for maternity and children Birte Harlev-Lam.

"NHS staff in maternity units work hard to provide new mums with safe, quality and compassionate care, but we want to make sure that they are supported to provide additional care without needing to separate mother and baby if it's avoidable."

Dr Mike Durkin, national director of patient safety at NHS Improvement, added: "This is about getting the balance right so babies who need specialist treatment are identified and admitted as soon as possible, while being sure that for those babies where it is safe to do so they can be kept with their mothers."

RCM president Cathy Warwick said: "We must reduce unnecessary admissions to neonatal intensive care unit and readmissions to hospital.

"Mothers and babies should never be separated unless this is absolutely necessary.

"Not only is this important in terms of a mother's experience of care but also for the long term health and wellbeing of her baby."