Publish pictures of 'old ladies' smoking to deter youngsters, urges peer

A 76-year-old peer has urged the Government to publish pictures of elderly women smoking to discourage youngsters from taking up the habit.

Baroness Farrington of Ribbleton said her grandson, when asked if he smoked, said most of his friends did but he did not because it was something "old ladies" did.

To laughter at question time, the Labour peer said: "He was very polite about it, saying he didn't want to be rude.

"But wouldn't it be better to discourage young people by showing pictures of old ladies smoking, because none of the young people concerned want to look like old people?"

Health minister Lord O'Shaughnessy said he did not want to comment on the "particular incident" referred to by Lady Farrington, b ut he added that restrictions on smoking in public places are aimed at ensuring young people do not think it is "normal" to smoke and is something they should not do.