Hope for patients as NHS England backs three new specialised treatments

Some seriously-ill patients have been thrown a lifeline as NHS England announced it will make three new specialised treatments available.

Up to 145 people a year with kidney, heart, blood disorder or blood cancer illnesses could be helped by NHS England's funding of the treatments.

Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund said she was "delighted" that NHS England is to fund second stem cell transplants.

A second allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplant could help around 15 patients a year who suffer a relapse following a first transplant.

A round of treatment could cost between £50,000 to £120,000 depending on the hospital, according to an Anthony Nolan estimate.

Funding has also been given the go-ahead for eculizumab to help treat the rare kidney condition known as C3 glomerulopathy - or Dense Deposit Disease. It could help up to five patients a year who relapse after a kidney transplant.

NHS England also believes that 90 to 125 patients a year, who have had no success with other treatments, may be helped through the funding of the drug Riociguat to help treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

John Stewart, of NHS England, described it as "really good news for the relatively small number of patients for whom these new treatments could prove beneficial".

Mr Braund said: "Tragically, this decision comes too late for those patients who were denied the treatment that could have saved their lives. For others, this has been a source of huge anxiety and concern.

"For a patient who is undergoing a transplant, knowing that a second transplant is available should they relapse in the future will have a positive impact on their quality of life, both during and after treatment."

British Kidney Patient Association policy director Fiona Loud said of the eculizumab announcement: "It is an important decision for people with this rare disease, and key to their being able to receive a transplant.

"It is vital that we maximize the success of every single kidney transplant as there are still not enough donated kidneys to allow everyone who needs a transplant to have one.

"Tragically, some people die whilst they are on the waiting list. This decision has taken a long time to reach, nevertheless, today there is considerable relief amongst patients who are affected."