'Hope' for teenager with kidney condition after drug made available on NHS

A teenager with a rare kidney condition could now begin potentially life-saving treatment after successfully campaigning for the drug to be made available on the NHS.

Abi Longfellow, 14, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was denied Eculizumab because her condition, dense deposit disease (DDD), was deemed too rare to justify the £136,000 per year cost.

But NHS England confirmed on Friday the drug is one of three new specialised treatments to be made available to patients with rare conditions.

Abi, who has to undergo hours of dialysis each day, needs a kidney transplant but could not have one without Eculizumab, which is used to prevent a patient's body from rejecting the donor organ.

Her parents, Jo and Andy Longfellow, said their daughter would now be placed on the list for a transplant after a two-year campaign to get the drug funded.

Mrs Longfellow said: "The past two years have been mentally and physically exhausting, no less so than for Abi and each of the patients this policy will support."

She continued: "We are, however, extremely pleased and grateful that steps will be taken to move Abi forward for a kidney transplant and the drug treatment needed to save her life.

"Though I know many will appreciate that now another journey has really just begun as we now wait for a suitable donor.

"Today, the difference is in the knowing that we finally have funded the only treatment currently available to keep that precious gift alive.

" Today we have hope."

The family launched an internet petition, which received more than 200,000 signatures, and Abi wrote to then prime minister David Cameron to ask for his help.

In a hand-written letter, she said: "I'm a 12-year old English girl and if I lived in Ireland, Europe, America, Canada etc I would get the medicine without hesitation.

"So I want to know why am I being disadvantaged in my own country?"

Writing on the petition website change.org, the family said: "Our daughter, twelve-year-old Abi, has a rare kidney disease that could kill her in five years.

"Under lock and key in the hospital where she is treated is the medicine that could save her life.

"But thanks to a cruel loophole, doctors are forbidden from giving it to our daughter."

Abi's case was discussed in Parliament and also attracted the attention and support of celebrities, such as music mogul Simon Cowell.

NHS England said it is estimated Eculizumab will benefit up to five DDD patients a year who suffer a relapse following a kidney transplant.

Fiona Loud, policy director at the British Kidney Patient Association, welcomed the move.

She said: " It is an important decision for people with this rare disease and key to their being able to receive a transplant.

"This decision has taken a long time to reach, nevertheless, today there is considerable relief amongst patients who are affected."

NHS England has also granted funding for s econd allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplants and the drug Riociguat, for pulmonary arterial hypertension.