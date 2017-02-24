Man who shot toddler in head with air gun due to be sentenced

A man who shot an 18-month-old boy in the head with an air gun is to be sentenced today for grievous bodily harm.

Jordan Walters, 25, admitted unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Harry Studley.

The toddler underwent emergency surgery after suffering the serious head injury in Hartcliffe, Bristol, at 4pm on July 1 last year.

Doctors discovered he had suffered a displaced skull fracture and bleeding on the brain after being shot in the right temple.

Harry's speech is now developing normally but he suffers from several post-traumatic seizures daily and has been left blind in one eye.

Walters, who pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court by Judge Julian Lambert.

His partner, Emma Horseman, 24, was previously acquitted of encouraging Walters to shoot Harry.