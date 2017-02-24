MPs' 1.4% pay rise confirmed by standards authority

MPs are to receive a 1.4% pay rise - well above the 1% pay cap imposed on public sector workers - it has been confirmed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) - which sets MPs' pay and expenses - confirmed their annual salary would rise from £74,962 to £76,011 as of April 1.

The increase, originally set out last December, is based on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) calculation of the average overall increase in public sector pay, which includes bonuses and promotion-related rises.

In a statement, Ipsa said: "This is in line with our determination on MPs' pay, published in July 2015, where we committed to adjusting MPs' pay for the rest of this Parliament at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the ONS."

The rise follows a similar cap-busting 1.3% increase last year and a massive 10% hike in 2015 which took an MP's basic pay from £67,000 to £74,000.

The increase is automatic and not subject to approval in Parliament. Ministerial salaries, which are controlled by Government, have been frozen to 2020.