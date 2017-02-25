'Second chance of life' for BBC journalist after multiple sclerosis treatment

A BBC journalist has described how her multiple sclerosis symptoms "magically lifted" after she went to Mexico for pioneering treatment.

Senior foreign correspondent Caroline Wyatt, 49, paid £55,000 for a stem-cell transplant, after she was deemed unsuitable for an NHS trial in January.

In an interview with The Times she said the "fog within my brain is lifting" and that her pain has started to subside, a few weeks after returning home.

"Already my legs feel less heavy," she said.

"The dead weight pulling them down has magically lifted, and my arms, though weak, no longer have useless, numb yet painful fingers at the end of each hand that cannot do up buttons or hold a pencil to write.

"MS was starting to silence me . . . I am relishing this second chance of life."

The haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) treatment involves several rounds of chemotherapy before the patient's stem cells are harvested from their bone marrow.

Wyatt has had MS for more than 25 years but was not diagnosed until two years ago.

She reportedly raised the money for her treatment through crowdsourcing, family, friends and her own savings.