Shane Richie barred from nightclub in Malvern for refusing to remove hat

Actor Shane Richie was barred from a nightclub because he refused to remove his hat.

The former EastEnders star was in Malvern on tour with the stage adaptation of Peter James novel Not Dead Enough and fell foul of the dress code at the Malvern Lounge when he went out for a post-show drink.

Richie, 52, stars in the play as DS Roy Grace opposite Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laura Whitmore and tweeted his frustration at being told to change his outfit if he wanted to enter the bar.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the baker boy-style hat alongside Whitmore and captioned it: "The hat that offended management at Malvern lounge @thewhitmore wouldn't mind but it was bleedin empty!"

But even Richie's son, Shane Nolan, supported the bar's door policy.

He tweeted his father to say: "Rules are rules dad."

Another Twitter user, @leddpinkgen, wrote: "Too proud to take hat off? Were you asked politely remove hat or leave? If yes what's your problem!?"

However, @JCI81 joked about the style of Richie's hat and tweeted: "Did they think you were in the peaky blinders, and going to cause trouble?!"

Other fans sent Richie supportive messages about his choice of headwear.

Fan @Hels101 tweeted: "You can wear as many hats as you like in Bristol pubs. Looking forward to seeing your show on Thursday!"

Bar owner Matt Fletcher sent Richie an apology about the incident and invited him back.

He tweeted: "Please feel free to come in 2moro and have a drink with me, it's on me this time x"

When a Malvern resident told Richie about a coffee shop he should try, the star asked: "Can I wear a hat?"