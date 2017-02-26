Search to resume on Sunday for 18-year-old who fell off cliff

A search will resume on Sunday following reports an 18-year-old man fell from a cliff.

Police were called to Arbroath Cliffs in Angus at around 1pm on Saturday.

A coastguard helicopter, rescue teams and lifeboat crews were all involved in carrying out a search of the area.

The search was stood down on Saturday evening and will start again on Sunday morning.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: "Extensive searches along the coastline and the water have already been carried out and our main priority remains locating the missing teenager.

"The search has been stood down for the night to ensure the safety of all those involved in the operation, and will resume first thing as our efforts continue to trace him.

"We are liaising closely with his family and are offering them support at this difficult time.

"Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact Police on 101."

Montrose RNLI posted on its Facebook page saying: " Montrose Lifeboat was launched at 3.19pm to assist Arbroath Lifeboat s earching around cliffs at Arbroath after reports of a person in the water.

"The lifeboat has been stood down at 6.20pm due (to) failing light and is en route back to station."