Harry to visit organisation helping people with mental health issues

Prince Harry will visit an organisation helping serving military personnel, veterans and civilians cope with psychological problems as he continues his campaign to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Harry will meet staff from the Big White Wall, which provides an online peer-to-peer support community for those who are anxious, down or not coping.

Individuals support and help each other by sharing what is troubling them, guided by trained professionals.

The Big White Wall supports a large number of ex-service personnel, their families and the relatives of those still serving who seek help online for a range of issues from anxiety and depression to stress.

Since 2010, with support from the Ministry of Defence, Help for Heroes and NHS England, the organisation has helped thousands of these individuals in the UK.

It also offers one-to-one therapy online and is one of the Contact coalition, the military charity partner of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's Heads Together mental health campaign, which aims to encourage the nation to talk about their psychological problems.

During the visit, Harry will be taken through Big White Wall's online services with a live demonstration at its London office.

The prince will then meet the service's clinicians who deliver its projects and hear more about the organisation's work supporting serving or ex-service personnel with mental health problems.