NHS board and university to work on children's health projects

A university and an NHS board are working together in a bid to improve children's health.

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) has formed a partnership with NHS Lanarkshire to assess current health projects for children.

The projects are being introduced in an attempt to tackle obesity and to help develop successful future schemes.

They were announced following a recent State of Child Health Scotland report which said that 28% of Scottish children are overweight or obese.

As part of the collaboration, three full-time PhD studentships will conduct a number of studies on the health and wellbeing projects over the next three years.

UWS vice principal & pro vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Ehsan Mesbahi said: "We have a long-standing relationship with NHS Lanarkshire and are passionate about this project to help improve the health of future generations of children in Scotland.

"Our team shall be working to deliver key insights for NHS Lanarkshire to allow them to create further successful projects in the future."