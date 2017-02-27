Tory ex-health minister attacks Government handling of junior doctors' dispute

A Tory former health minister has criticised the Government's handling of the junior doctors' dispute and admitted it was not a good employer.

Lord Prior of Brampton, who now holds the business portfolio, said he, like others, had been staggered the medics had been forced into taking last year's strike action despite being vocationally committed.

The environment in the public sector was far from satisfactory, he added.

Lord Prior was health minister at the time of the long-running dispute between junior doctors and the government over the introduction of a new contract.

The British Medical Association (BMA) held a series of strikes leading to thousands of operations and appointments being cancelled across the NHS.

Junior doctors called off the threat of future industrial action last November.

Responding to a question on the involvement of managers and employees in the Government's industrial strategy, Lord Prior said: "Industrial relations, employee engagement, call it what you will, is much better by and large in the private sector than it is in the public sector.

"We are not good employers, if we are honest.

"I think a number of lords like me were staggered that junior doctors, for example, were forced into taking strike action.

"These are people who are vocationally committed and yet somehow we create an environment in the public sector which is far from satisfactory."