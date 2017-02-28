Firefighters come to rescue of deer stuck in fence

Firefighters have helped rescue a young deer who was stuck in a park fence.

The Scottish SPCA was called to the scene in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, after a passer-by spotted the animal in difficulty.

Animal rescue officer Sian Robertson attended but she was not able to free the deer so called firefighters in to help.

They used spreaders to separate the bars of the fence and free the animal.

Ms Robertson said: "He was likely stuck for a few hours as he'd managed to pull a lot of his coat out by the time I arrived.

"The fence backs on to a field so it's possible he was spooked by something and hasn't been looking where he was going.

"I couldn't get the poor guy out without hurting him so I put a blanket over his head to calm him down and a local resident very kindly offered to give the deer some water whilst waiting on the fire service arriving to assist.

"The firefighters from Coatdyke station were fantastic. They tried various tools but ended up having to use spreaders to bend the thick pillars above the deer, which allowed us to free him."

The incident happened on Sunday morning at Sallys Park.

The rescued deer was taken to the charity's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, where he was given some medicine for bruising and was then released back into the wild.

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal is advised to call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.