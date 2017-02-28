First sub-four minute miler Sir Roger Bannister joins exclusive club

Sporting trailblazer Sir Roger Bannister said it has been a "very proud day" as he joined an exclusive club of people who have been honoured for making a major contribution to society.

Sir Roger Bannister, 87, who in May 1954 became the first man to break the four-minute mile mark, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

He said: "Of course this is a very proud day because this is an order of honour which is only available to a small number of people."

After hanging up his running spikes and retiring from athletics, Sir Roger went on to have a successful career as a neurologist.

He was also the first chairman of the Sports Council.

He was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to sport.

He said the Duke of Cambridge, who spoke to him at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, was very interested in his medical career and his time at the Sports Council.

In becoming a Companion of Hour Sir Roger joins an exclusive club as the special award is granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government lasting over a long period of time.

There are 65 members at any one time and they currently include actress Dame Maggie Smith, Lord Coe, Professor Stephen Hawking, Sir John Major and Desmond Tutu.

Though his brain is pin-sharp, Sir Roger has Parkinson's disease and has trouble walking.

He said: "I can't really walk but I am managing."

Sir Roger was a medical student when he wrote his name into sporting history on May 6 1954 and broke the four-minute mile at Oxford's Iffley Road track.

Backed by pacemakers Christopher Chataway and Chris Brasher and cheered on by an expectant 3,000-strong crowd, he burst through the line in 3m 59.4s.

Sir Roger said: "I retired from sport when I was 25 and I was by then qualifying as a doctor.

"I decided I was going to dedicate my life to medicine and neurology, that has been my life although everybody thinks of me as a four-minute miler."

He smiled as he added people recognising him as a four-minute miler is "not too bad" a way of people to think of him.

He was awarded the CBE in 1955 and was knighted in 1975 for his services to medicine.

He was chairman of the Sports Council between 1971 and 1974 and was Master of Pembroke College, Oxford, between 1985 and 1993.

He said: "Being chairman of the Sports Council was very important.

"It took time but eventually it reorganised sport and that has led to the gold medals which we have been very successful in winning at the London Olympics and also at the Rio Olympics."

National Lottery helped British athletes to become modern-day successes which is something he "could not have predicted" back in the 1970s, he said.