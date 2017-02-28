Kate to meet families at £13m hospital unit for parents of sick children

The Duchess of Cambridge will meet the families of sick children at one of the country's biggest hospitals later as she marks the opening of a £13 million "home away from home" for parents.

Kate will visit Ronald McDonald House at Evelina London Children's Hospital, where nearly 1,000 families a year will be able to stay as close as possible to youngsters receiving treatment.

Part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the 59-bedroom site near South Bank is one of 14 houses across the UK that help keep families together for free.

With most hotels in the area costing more than £100 a night, demand for an existing 20-bedroom house at St Thomas' had far exceeded supply.

The Duchess will tour the new building, which opened in December, and meet families already benefiting from the safe and comfortable accommodation which includes kitchens and playrooms.

The mother-of-two will also unveil a plaque to mark the house's official opening during a reception.

The house is run in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, an independent charity founded in 1989 supported by global firms including McDonald's and Coca-Cola.