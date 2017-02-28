Language test for foreign doctors coming to Britain is a 'good thing', MPs told

A language test for foreign doctors coming to work in Britain has been a "good thing" for patient safety, MPs have heard.

Charlie Massey, chief executive of the General Medical Council (GMC), said there was a "sharp drop off" of applications to the UK medical register from doctors from southern Europe following the introduction of checks on English language proficiency.

Meanwhile, the Health Select Committee was told that patients may feel "more assured" post-Brexit if they know that doctors from the EU have to go through the same vigorous competency testing as medics from other parts of the world.

The leaders of UK medical regulators told the committee that there could be benefits of moving away on European rules on competency.

On checking English language skills, Mr Massey said: " A lthough I think our language test will have affected the supply of doctors to the UK, there could have other factors at play such as the prevailing economic climate in southern Europe.

"[But] w e would say that's actually a good thing for patient safety.

"There are over 1,000 doctors who we haven't granted a licence to practise because their English has not been up to the competency that they have been able to demonstrate and we say that's a good thing in terms of protecting and promoting patient safety."

New rules introduced in June 2014 mean that if the GMC has concerns about a medic's language skills, the regulator can ask for more evidence to show they have the necessary knowledge of English to practise safely in the UK.

When asked how safety could be improved if the UK wasn't bound by the professional qualifications EU directive, Jackie Smith, chief executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), told MPs: "One of the issues we have as a professional regulator is our ability to be able to test the skills and competence of applications, wherever they come from.

"With the current directive we can of course test English language, which we do, but we have a system in place whereby we recognise their education and training.

"I suppose what Brexit gives us is the opportunity to think about how we can have a consistent approach which enables us to put people on the register to deliver care to UK standards.

"That's not to say that's not what is happening now, but we have a different system in place from nurses and midwives who come from the Philippines, India, the States, as opposed to within Europe."

She added European rules mean that nurses from the EU may have been out of practice for some time before being able to join the British register, but it wouldn't be the same for UK qualified nurses. British nurses would need to do a return to a practice course.

Mr Massey told MPs: " At the GMC we have had a long-standing view that we think the balance between mobility and patient safety could be improved, in particular, we would like to be able to test the competencies of European doctors coming to practise in the UK, in the same way that we have been able to for doctors coming from outside the European Union and indeed doctors coming from UK medical schools."

He added that there is "considerable variation" in the way doctors are trained for different specialities across European countries.

"It's that kind of area where we think a common assessment for entering the register would provide much more assurance to patients about the safety and doctors meeting the good standards of medical practice," Mr Massey said.

The GMC is consulting on an assessment that they would like to give to all doctors entering its register.

Mr Massey added: " At the moment it doesn't feel right that whilst a doctor that's coming to the UK from an eminent [university], say Harvard, does have to sit a series of tests to come and practise in the UK, whereas a doctor from somewhere in Europe, we have no ability to test them in the same way. That for us doesn't feel quite right."

MPs were also told that a large proportion of European doctors were considering leaving Britain.

About six in 10 European doctors are considering leaving Britain, according to a GMC poll.

Of these around 90% said Brexit was the reason behind their decision, the regulator found after questioning 2,000 doctors from the EU.

About 10,000 doctors who work in the NHS - 6.6% of the UK medical workforce - qualified in Europe.

The findings echo a poll released last week by the British Medical Association which found that four in 10 European doctors were considering leaving the UK following Brexit.

However, MPs were also told that the number of training doctors from Europe applying for specialist training courses was "exactly the same" following the referendum.

Professor Ian Cumming, chief executive of Health Education England (HEE), said that it was predicted that Brexit would have an impact on workforce numbers but he said HEE officials were working to a model of "self sufficiency".

He said that the biggest risk following Brexit was for the non-professional workforce in the NHS.