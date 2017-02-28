'Little future' for Ukip with Douglas Carswell in the party, says Nigel Farage

Ukip's only MP is actively trying to damage the party and must be thrown out immediately, according to Nigel Farage.

The former party leader stepped up his attacks on Douglas Carswell as the row intensified over claims about the Clacton MP's role in blocking an honour for the MEP.

Leaked emails show Mr Carswell joked that Mr Farage should be given an OBE "for services to headline writers".

Mr Farage insisted the exchanges reveal Mr Carswell is "consumed with jealousy and a desire to hurt me" and called on party leader Paul Nuttall to kick the MP out.

Mr Carswell said the emails showed "quite clearly I tried my best to make sure he got an honour that reflects his contribution".

He told the Press Association: "If he wants to come and talk to the Ukip Parliamentary Party about it, we are happy to put it on the agenda for Monday's meeting.

"I'm delighted where I am. I'm trying to double the size of the Ukip Parliamentary Party at the moment. Unfortunately we didn't manage to do that in Stoke.

"But if he wants to come and talk to the Ukip Parliamentary Party about any concerns he has, very happy to respond.

"It won't take long, it's just me."

Ukip former leader Lord Pearson of Rannoch tried to organise a peerage for Mr Farage but lobbied instead for a knighthood when it became apparent he would have had to quit as an MEP.

After the bid was rejected he asked Mr Carswell to approach Government chief whip Gavin Williamson to appeal the decision.

On December 31, the Ukip MP wrote in an email to the peer: "As promised, I did speak to the Government chief whip. Perhaps we might try angling to get Nigel an OBE next time round? For services to headline writers? An MBE, maybe? Let's discuss..."

Mr Farage enthusiastically unveiled Mr Carswell as a Tory defector to the party in 2014 but soon after became increasingly critical of the MP.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Farage said: "As a party, how can we let a man represent us in the House of Commons who actively and transparently seeks to damage us?

"I think there is little future for Ukip with him staying inside this party. The time for him to go is now."