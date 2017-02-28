Organ donation opt-out system urged after survey reveals public support

Opposition parties have called on the Scottish Government to bring forward legislation for an organ donation opt-out system after a survey by the British Medical Association (BMA) showed the move has public support.

Two-thirds of people across the UK (65%) back such a scheme, t he survey of 2,011 people found, but while two out of three (66%) want to donate their organs at death, only a third (39%) are signed up to the donation register.

Scotland, England and Northern Ireland currently have an opt-in system which means a person must register their consent to donate organs when they die.

An opt-out system, which has already been introduced in Wales, means there is a presumption of consent for organ donation unless a person has registered an objection in advance.

If an objection is not registered, family members still have the opportunity to confirm whether the person had any unregistered objection before any procedures go ahead.

Dr Sue Robertson, BMA Scottish council member and a renal doctor, said: "These figures show that in the current system, a large number of people who wish to donate their organs are not signing up to the register. Vital opportunities to save people's lives are being missed.

"In Scotland, 532 people are currently on the transplant waiting list, some of whom will die while they are waiting, whilst others will die without even reaching the waiting list.

"As a doctor it is difficult to see your patients suffering when their lives could be saved or dramatically improved by a transplant.

"The findings of this poll are an important confirmation that an opt-out system would be supported by the public, and we will be drawing the Scottish Government's attention to this data in our response to its current consultation on organ and tissue donation and transplantation."

Labour MSP Mark Griffin, whose father Francis died in 2007 after a heart operation following a 10-year wait for an organ transplant, said he is prepared to take forward his own proposal through a Member's Bill.

He said: "The news that two-thirds of people support a 'soft' opt-out organ donation system is to be welcomed.

"Moving to a different system of organ donation will save lives across Scotland. Rather than leading the UK on this issue, Scotland is now trailing behind other countries like Wales, where Welsh Labour has already introduced this system.

"I want to work with the SNP Government to change the system, however if ministers do not bring forward changes I will press ahead with my own."

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Only 44% of people have signed up to the organ donation register yet this survey shows a majority of the public are comfortable with the idea of an opt-out system.

"Liberal Democrats in Wales have championed the opt-out system and it has had a massive impact on patients and their families waiting for life-saving transplants.

"With public support and so many patients in need, Scottish ministers should bring forward legislation for an opt-out organ donation system as soon as their consultation concludes."