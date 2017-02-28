Prison officers warned they face legal case over 'unlawful' industrial action

The Ministry of Justice has warned it will take legal action over "unlawful" industrial action by prison staff.

Officers at ja ils in England and Wales are threatening to withdraw labour as part of a dispute over pay and pensions.

Members of the Prison Officers Association (POA) will withdraw from voluntary duties, including providing first aid and negotiating in hostage situations, from Wednesday.

Manning of the Tornado teams deployed during disorder is also among the voluntary roles curtailed by the action, while an overtime ban will be introduced from April.

The MoJ said it had struck a deal with the union's leadership and would seek to block action in the courts.

A spokesman said: "Industrial action by prison officers is unlawful.

"If the POA do not withdraw their bulletin, we will seek an injunction to prevent any such action occurring.

"We made a good offer to the Prison Officers Association in December, which was endorsed by their leadership but rejected by the POA membership."

The MoJ said it was "working hard" to retain experienced staff and it recognised the expertise and dedication of prison staff.

However the union said in a briefing paper: "The POA condemns the systematic failure of Noms (National Offender Management Service) to provide safe, decent and secure prisons, failures which have created a prison service in crisis.

"More and more members are being assaulted every day, the increase in self-inflicted deaths and daily security breaches are unacceptable and as a result of staff shortfalls and budget cuts."

Earlier this month Justice Secretary Liz Truss announced pay increases for thousands of prison staff.

The MoJ said over 2,000 experience prison officers would benefit from progression opportunities and pay increases.

Front line staff in areas where the cost of living is higher would see salaries increase to an average of £30,000 a year.