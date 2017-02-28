Screenings can help detect ovarian cancer in women earlier, study shows

Screening women with a high risk of ovarian cancer can help spot the disease earlier, a new study has found.

The new study, led by University College London (UCL), found that giving high-risk women a blood test every four months may reduce the likelihood of them being diagnosed with advanced cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women and people who have BRCA1 or 2 gene mutations have an increased risk of developing it.

Current advice for those deemed to be high risk is to have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after having completed their families.

But for some, this is a difficult decision to make.

Actress Angelina Jolie announced she had made the decision to have her ovaries removed after discovering she carries a faulty copy of the BRCA1 gene.

But the authors of the latest paper said a significant number of high-risk women choose to delay surgery until they have naturally gone through the menopause or completed their families.

The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, examined levels of a protein, CA 125, in the blood that can be elevated when a woman has ovarian cancer.

More than 4,000 women with a high risk of developing the disease due to a faulty gene or family history took part in the study after declining surgery.

During three years of screening, 19 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer, even though none had any symptoms.

A further 18 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the five-year period that followed.

Seventeen of these 18 women had advanced stage cancer compared to seven of the 19 diagnosed during the screening phase.

The researchers concluded that screening every four months may be an option for high-risk women before they decide to undergo surgery.

However, the authors said that it remains uncertain whether detecting ovarian cancer by screening increases the chances of a woman surviving the disease.

UCL's Dr Adam Rosenthal, clinical lead for the trial, said: "The screening appears to be very effective at detecting ovarian cancer before it causes symptoms. The proportion of women who had all their tumours removed was very high, which is important in terms of predicting a better outcome."

Athena Lamnisos, chief executive of The Eve Appeal, a gynaecological cancer charity that co-funded the study, said: "Knowing that you are at high risk of developing ovarian cancer is a huge stress for women and their families.

"This research gives women hope and confidence that there is an evidence-based approach to screening if they decide to delay risk-reducing surgery."