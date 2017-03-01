Bioethics council warns over new non-invasive Down's syndrome test

People wishing to pay privately for a new test for Down's syndrome are being urged to take care.

The Nuffield Council on Bioethics said some private firms are misleading patients by suggesting non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a one-step process in working out if their baby has the condition.

Advertising by clinics also fails to point out that NIPT can vary in its accuracy, and that it may give a reading that turns out to be false.

There is also scant information on what patients should do if they are told their baby is high risk for an abnormality, it said.

NIPT is a simple blood test that can detect Down's syndrome, as well as Patau's and Edwards' syndromes.

It works on the knowledge that a developing foetus's DNA circulates in the mother's blood.

NIPT is being rolled out across the NHS next year for high-risk women and is currently available in private clinics.

Use of the test means far fewer women should need invasive amniocentesis tests, which carry a 1% chance of miscarriage and around a one in 1,000 risk of serious infection.

However, some women will still need a diagnostic amniocentesis test despite NIPT.

In a new report, the Nuffield Council on Bioethics said: "W e found that some providers were very clear about the need to follow an NIPT result with invasive testing in order to get a confirmed diagnosis.

"Other providers described NIPT as 'detecting foetal chromosomal abnormalities' or able 'to determine whether a pregnancy has certain chromosomal conditions', which does not, in our view, clearly communicate that NIPT is not diagnostic.

"The accuracy of NIPT was emphasised by the majority of providers we looked at, with it usually being described as 99% accurate.

"It was not always made clear that the accuracy differs for the different conditions tested for, and the chance that the result could be false was not routinely mentioned and rarely explained."

The report said most private firms focused on the speed of results.

"Advice to consider seeking genetic counselling following a high chance result was given only by some manufacturers."

Studies for NIPT have shown it to be 99% accurate in detecting Down's.

Researchers at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London published results showing the test was safe, 99% accurate, and resulted in a greater number of parents taking the test.

In Down's syndrome, cells carry an extra copy of chromosome 21, leading to learning difficulties which can vary from mild to severe.

In Edwards' syndrome, there is an extra copy of chromosome 18, while babies with Patau's syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 13.

Most babies with Edwards' or Patau's syndromes die before they are born or shortly after birth.

They suffer a wide range of serious problems, sometimes including major brain abnormalities.

Nuffield's report also called for a moratorium on the use of NIPT in sequencing the whole genome of foetuses. It also calls for a ban on its use in finding out the sex of the foetus.

Professor Tom Shakespeare, chairman of the Nuffield Council's Working Group on NIPT, said: "We support the introduction of this test for Down's syndrome on the NHS next year, so long as it is accompanied by good balanced information and support.

"But, if the test is used without limits for other kinds of genetic conditions and traits, it could lead to more anxiety, more invasive diagnostic tests, and could change what we think of as a 'healthy' or 'normal' baby."

Dr Louise Bryant, member of the Council's Working Group on NIPT, added: "We are concerned that some women are not being supported well enough to make informed decisions, and that some private services may be failing to provide adequate aftercare for those with positive NIPT results.

"Parents should also be provided with an up-to-date picture of what life is like for people with the condition.

"The impact of Down's syndrome for example varies from person to person.

"In some cases it can have minor effects on people's lives, whilst in others the effects are more significant.

"Women and couples must get balanced information and support to help them make decisions that are right for them."