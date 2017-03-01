Boots to close 220 of its in-store photo labs putting 400 jobs at risk

Boots has confirmed that it is planning to close 220 of its 320 in-store photo labs across the UK in a move that puts 400 jobs under threat.

The pharmacy and beauty retailer made the decision amid a decline in traditional photo printing, as digital photography continues to disrupt the market.

Affected staff were notified of the proposals on Wednesday and will take part in a consultation process that will stretch into August.

Boots is aiming to shut all of the 220 labs over the next five months.

In a statement Boots said: "To continue to focus on the customer demand for instant kiosks to print photos and order photo gifts, Boots UK is removing 220 photo labs from stores, and has announced changes to the in-store photo teams.

"Impacted colleagues will be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible. However, some roles may be made redundant."

The company did not disclose which locations would be affected.

"Our focus will now be on supporting any impacted colleagues through this, as we continue to transform our photo offer," Boots said.

Boots said it would continue offering photo services through the remaining 100 photo labs as well as 3,000 instant photo kiosks at 1,000 of its stores.

Those kiosks will be supported by a centralised photo facility in Nottingham, which will allow customers to order and receive photo products - like personalised photobooks, canvases and cards - within five days, the company said.