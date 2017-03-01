Brain tumour survivor Poppy, 11, leads charity's Wear A Hat Day

The family of a 11-year-old girl whose brain tumour was missed 22 times before she received emergency surgery are backing an appeal to raise money to research the disease.

Poppy Eden's brain tumour was overlooked by numerous medical professionals over three years before she was diagnosed.

Her mother, Karen, 38, said that it took an "agonising" amount of time to get a diagnosis.

But after surgery, the youngster, from Chatham, Kent, is "happy and well" and is promoting Brain Tumour Research's Wear A Hat Day to raise funds for research into the disease.

The youngster, who is passionate about dancing, started to suffer headaches at the age of seven.

Between 2013 and January 2016 the family spoke to medics on 22 different occasions .

Her mother said: " Throughout it all I felt that no-one was listening and I was at the end of my tether.

" The awful thought that Poppy might have a brain tumour crossed my mind, of course I didn't want to go down that road and we were told that it was unlikely anyway because symptoms come on really quickly.

"I now know, of course, that this is far from the case."

But in February last year, Poppy was waking in the night holding her head in pain.

Her parents took her to A&E at Medway Hospital, Kent, where she was sent for an MRI which highlighted the tumour.

" The results came back quickly. It was the scenario which any parent dreads and I knew something bad was about to happen as we were ushered into a quiet room," said Mrs Eden.

" The scan had shown a mass on Poppy's brain and, within hours, we were transferred to King's College Hospital in London.

"After three years of missed opportunities to get to the bottom of what was causing Poppy's pain, she was taken in for emergency surgery.

"I feel terribly let down that there were so many missed opportunities when Poppy could have been diagnosed earlier.

"Poppy had been a trooper throughout those months and years before she was diagnosed.

"She must have been in such extreme pain yet she carried on for so long, had very little time off school, continuing with her dancing and was even in a panto just weeks earlier."

The operation took place the day after the family went to A&E.

It took 10 hours for surgeons to remove 60% of the tumour - a pilocytic astrocytoma growing from her brain stem.

Thankfully, the tumour was low-grade and Poppy has a good prognosis.

Mrs Eden added: " We are delighted that, after everything she has been through, Poppy is now happy and well.

"A year ago we were frightened to think what the future may hold. Now, Poppy is doing well and dancing again."

Brain Tumour Research's fundraising campaign, Wear A Hat Day, is also being supported by Debbie McGee, widow of magician Paul Daniels who died from a brain tumour a year ago.

The event takes place on March 31 and marks the end of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: "Poppy is an incredibly brave girl and we are so pleased to hear she's doing well after her experience.

"Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

"Significant research investment is critical if we are going to beat brain tumours.

"It's not a lost cause and Brain Tumour Research is focused on supporting sustainable research that will bring us closer to a cure.

"Getting involved with Wear A Hat Day on March 31, like Poppy, is a great way to make a difference."

Meanwhile, the charity said that a year on from the publication into a damning report into funding for research into brain tumours, the national spend on brain tumour research has "gone backwards".

The report from the Petitions Committee concluded that funding for brain tumour research was inadequate and not given sufficient priority.

MPs criticised the Government for not taking the lead in identifying gaps in research and providing funding for new studies which could help save lives.

But Brain Tumour Research said the total national spend on cancer research allocated to research into brain tumours decreased to just 1.37% in 2015 - down from 1.54% in 2014.